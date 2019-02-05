Print This

Record Gift for University of Cambridge

Scott Jaschik
February 5, 2019
The University of Cambridge has announced a gift of £100 million (about $130 million), the largest gift ever from British philanthropy to a British university. The funds are from the David and Claudia Harding Foundation. The bulk of the gift will go toward full fellowships for talented Ph.D. students from around the world.

