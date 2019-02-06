Print This

Academic Minute: Mindfulness in Schools

Doug Lederman
February 6, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Jessica Kendorski, professor in the department of school psychology at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, explains how mindfulness is not just for adults. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

