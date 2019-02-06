Print This

Compilation on High-Impact Practices for Student Success

Scott Jaschik
February 6, 2019
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "High-Impact Practices for Student Success." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

