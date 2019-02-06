Compilation on High-Impact Practices for Student Success

Sign Up / Sign In With your existing account from... {* loginWidget *}

With a traditional account... {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign In Create Account {* poweredByJanrain *} {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}{* /signInForm *}

Newsletter enrollment Enroll {* poweredByJanrain *} {* #emailNewsletterEnrollmentForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* optInDailyNewsUpdate *} {* optInInsiderUpdate *} {* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *} {* optInDiversityMatters *} {* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}{* /emailNewsletterEnrollmentForm *}

Existing account found We have found an existing account for the email address. Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences. Forgot your password? Sign In Create Account {* poweredByJanrain *} {* /signInForm *}

Newsletter opt-out Submit {* poweredByJanrain *} {* #emailNewsletterOptOutForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* optInDailyNewsUpdate *} {* optInInsiderUpdate *} {* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *} {* optInDiversityMatters *} {* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}{* /emailNewsletterOptOutForm *}

Edit your newsletter preferences Account Info Your email preferences have been saved. {* /emailNewsletterEnrollmentForm *} {* optInDailyNewsUpdate *} {* optInInsiderUpdate *} {* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *} {* optInDiversityMatters *} {* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}{* /emailNewsletterEnrollmentForm *}

Sign In Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}! {* loginWidget *} Use another account {* loginWidget *}

Sign In Welcome Back Sign In {* /signInForm *} Use another account {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}{* /signInForm *}

Account Deactivated Your account has been deactivated.

Account Reactivation Failed Sorry, we could not verify that email address.

Account Activated Your account has been reactivated.

Email Verification Required You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email. {* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *} {* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *}

Almost Done Please confirm the information below before signing in. {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *} {* /socialRegistrationForm *} {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *} {* /socialRegistrationForm *}

Almost Done Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In. {* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *} {* /registrationForm *} {* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *} {* /registrationForm *}

Thank You for Registering We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.

Create New Password We'll send you a link to create a new password. {* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /forgotPasswordForm *} {* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /forgotPasswordForm *}

Create New Password We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

Create New Password This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.

{| rendered_current_photo |} {| current_displayName |}

{| current_emailAddress |} {| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}. {| moreInfoText |} {| existing_displayName |}

{| existing_provider_emailAddress |} Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |} {| rendered_existing_provider_photo |} {| connectLegacyRadioText |} {| createRadioText |} {| current_provider |} Validating {* mergeAccounts {"custom": true} *}

Sign In to Complete Account Merge {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} {* /signInForm *}

Resend Verification Email Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email. {* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *} {* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *}

Verification Email Sent Check your email for a link to verify your email address.

Email Verified Success Thank you for verifiying your email address.







Change Password {* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

Password Changed Your password has been successfully updated.

Create New Password We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email. {* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /resetPasswordForm *} {* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* /resetPasswordForm *}

Create New Password We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

Edit Your Account Profile Photo {* photoManager *} Linked Accounts Link Your Accounts This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future. {* loginWidget *} {* /linkAccountContainer *} {* linkedAccounts *} {* #linkAccountContainer *}{* /linkAccountContainer *} Password Change Password Deactivate Account Deactivate Account {* savedProfileMessage *} {* /editProfileForm *} {* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *} {* optIn *} {* optInHidden *} {* optInDailyNewsUpdate *} {* optInInsiderUpdate *} {* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *} {* optInDiversityMatters *} {* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}{* /editProfileForm *}

Change Password {* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* /changePasswordForm *} {* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* /changePasswordForm *}