Cyndy Littlefield, Expert on Student Aid, Dies

Scott Jaschik
February 6, 2019
Cynthia J. Littlefield (right), vice president for federal relations at the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, died Tuesday. Littlefield, known familiarly to many in federal policy circles as Cyndy, started work at the association in 1996, and she was known for her expertise on the intricacies of federal policy on student aid. She was active in many efforts to increase federal budgets for aid programs that serve disadvantaged students at all kinds of institutions.

