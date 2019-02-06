Print This

New Guide on Native American Students

Scott Jaschik
February 6, 2019
The American Indian College Fund has published a new guide, "Creating Visibility and Healthy Learning Environments for Native Americans in Higher Education." The guide was prompted by an incident at Colorado State University, in which the police were called about two Native American students on a college tour, doing nothing wrong.

