Student Comes Home to Find Man Hiding in Her Closet

It seemed like the opening of a horror movie: a student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro couldn’t find her belongings and discovered handprints on her bathroom wall. She believed she was being haunted.

But she shouldn’t have been afraid of no ghost -- there was man hiding in her closet.

Fox 8 reported that on Saturday, the student, a junior at the university identified as Maddie, heard a rattling in her closet at the Edge apartments, housing just for college students in Greensboro.

Maddie told the TV station that the noise sounded like a raccoon. She asked, “Who’s there?” And someone answered, “Oh, my name is Drew.”

This is Andrew Swofford. A UNCG junior got home on Saturday, to find him in her closet, wearing her clothes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/n4PFMhtW2b — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) February 4, 2019

She opened the door to find Andrew Clyde Swofford, 30.

“I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes,” Maddie said.

Police arrested Swofford later that afternoon. Maddie called her boyfriend before officers arrived and kept Swofford distracted. She said that Swofford tried on a hat and asked to give her a hug, but he never touched her or was violent.

Maddie was unclear on how Swofford broke in.

He was jailed in Guilford County on a $26,600 bail. Maddie and her roommate intend to move out, the TV station reported.