Faculty Revolt at American University in Cairo

By

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2019
The University Senate at American University in Cairo this week voted that it lacked confidence in Francis J. Ricciardone, a retired American diplomat who is president of the university, The New York Times reported. The spark for the vote was the president's decision to have the university host Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a speech in which he, as the Times said, "sided with the autocrats who dominate the Middle East and played down the Arab Spring protests that upended the region in 2011." Faculty members said that the event was controlled (including invitations) by U.S. officials, who did not provide the opportunity for anyone to question Pompeo or his views. But professors also said that morale was low, and they questioned Ricciardone's management style. In an email to the university after the vote, Ricciardone said he respected the faculty's views but that the vote was "unfortunate."

 

