Ex-Student Admits He Changed Grades

By

Scott Jaschik
February 13, 2019
A former student at Rhodes College pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to hacking into the college's computer system and changing his grades, The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported. At least once, he also hacked into systems to see an advance copy of an exam. The college discovered the hacking when a professor noticed that a grade had been changed. The college has since expelled the student.

