Title
A College Investigates President's Critics
LeMoyne-Owen College, a private historically black institution in Memphis, Tenn., is having its human resources office investigate those who have been calling for the resignation of President Andrea Miller, saying that the president's critics are engaged in "slander," The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported. "Given the serious nature of the allegations, the negative impact to the College, and the potential slander against President Miller, this is to notify all faculty, staff, and students that a formal investigation through human resources and external legal experts has been launched," said a letter distributed on campus. "The results of this investigation will include resolution measures as well as disciplinary and legal action if appropriate."
Students and faculty have questioned Miller's leadership, with students saying that dormitories have mold and rodents. In addition, Miller was accused of plagiarizing a famous pastor during her convocation speech to new freshmen in October. She has maintained that the material was "within the boundaries of fair use."
