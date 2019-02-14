Print This

Judge's Comments at Hearing on Harvard Case

Scott Jaschik
February 14, 2019
The federal judge hearing the lawsuit challenging Harvard University's admissions practices had cautions for both sides during final arguments before her, The Boston Globe reported. Judge Allison Burroughs said it was a "problem" that Asian American students on whose behalf the case was brought did not testify. But she also had a caution for Harvard: that data showing that its admissions officers gave lower personal ratings, on average, to Asian American applicants was problematic.

A ruling is expected this spring.

 

