Library Fund-Raising Platform Acquired by ITHAKA

Reveal Digital, a platform that helps libraries crowdsource money to digitize their special collections, has been acquired by ITHAKA, the nonprofit organization behind digital library JSTOR.

Jeff Moyer, founder of Reveal Digital, said that ITHAKA is the “perfect home” for the platform, which works in partnership with libraries to digitize, clear rights and make special collections owned by universities and other institutions available to the public.

ITHAKA’s expertise in using digital media and technology to improve scholarship will allow Reveal Digital to “significantly grow our open-access digital publishing platforms and bring more content to more readers,” said Moyer.