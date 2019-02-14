McGill Lands Largest Gift Ever to Canadian University

McGill University announced Wednesday that it had received gift of 200 million Canadian dollars (about $151 million) -- what it called “the single-largest gift in Canadian history” -- from the McCall MacBain Foundation to create a graduate-level scholarship program.

McGill said the McCall MacBain Scholarships will cover full tuition and fees as well as a living stipend for students pursuing a master’s or professional degree. Within five years the scholarship will grow to support up to 75 students, who will be recruited from Canada and internationally, the university said.