Report Challenges Investigation Into Jerry Sandusky

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
February 14, 2019
A report from Pennsylvania State University alumni trustees has been made public challenging Louis Freeh’s linchpin investigation into former football coach Jerry Sandusky and his sexual abuse of children.

Some Penn State supporters have long maintained that former head football coach Joe Paterno -- once a revered figure -- and other institution administrators were fooled by Sandusky. Prosecutors and the 2012 investigation by Freeh, a former judge and director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, however, found it "reasonable" to conclude that Penn State leaders had knowledge of Sandusky's actions and covered them up.

The new report, the public release of which was heavily criticized by Penn State administrators, is signed by seven alumni-elected members of the Board of Trustees. It states that Freeh’s investigation was tainted and that officials, as well as the National Collegiate Athletic Association, influenced the findings.

The board chairman, Mark Dambly, and Penn State's president, Eric Barron, said in a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer that the report “does not represent the position or opinion of the Penn State Board of Trustees or university in any way.” They called the public disclosure of the report “reprehensible.”

The Inquirer published the full report here.

