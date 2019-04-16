Print This

$100M Gift to Rename Illinois's Engineering College

Doug Lederman
April 16, 2019
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will rename its engineering college after a $100 million donation from the Grainger Foundation, the university announced Monday. The foundation, named after an alumnus whose industrial supply company has more than 25,000 employees worldwide, has contributed more than $300 million over all to the university's engineering college, which will now be known as the Grainger College of Engineering.

