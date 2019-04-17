Print This

Carnegie Mellon to Share Research Methods

Lindsay McKenzie
April 17, 2019
Carnegie Mellon University has signed up for an institutionwide license to protocols.io -- an open-access research method sharing platform.

CMU is the first university to do so. The site offers free versions of licenses to researchers, but premium memberships include training and unlimited use of the platform.

“This partnership will support transparent and reproducible research at CMU,” Ana Van Gulick, librarian and program director of open science at CMU, said in a press release. “As an open-access methods repository, protocols.io facilitates open-science best practices including research documentation, collaboration and replication.”

