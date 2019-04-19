Print This

Coach Quits Amid Charges of Racial Insensitivity

By

Scott Jaschik
April 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

Sylvia Hatchell, the longtime coach of the women's basketball team at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has resigned amid an investigation of her remarks on race, the university announced Thursday night. The university released a summary of its findings on allegations she made racially inappropriate remarks. The summary said: "Hatchell made comments that were racially insensitive, and when confronted by players and staff did not respond in a timely or appropriate manner. The review concluded that Hatchell is not viewed as a racist, but her comments and subsequent response caused many in the program to believe she lacked awareness and appreciation for the effect her remarks had on those who heard them."

Further, the review concluded that "players and medical staff expressed frustration with perceived and undue influence from Hatchell regarding medical issues and pressure to play. Despite Hatchell's questioning of player care, status and readiness, the medical staff did not surrender to pressure to clear players before they were medically ready."

A lawyer for Hatchell has said that her comments on race "were misquoted or misconstrued," The New York Times reported.

 

 

 

