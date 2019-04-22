Print This

Emerson Removes Posters Accusing Some of Assault

Scott Jaschik
April 22, 2019
Emerson College last week removed posters that were put up anonymously on campus accusing some students of sexual assault. Lee Pelton, the president at Emerson, released a statement on the decision to remove the posters. He said that the college takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and encourages people to come forward with complaints. But as to the posters, he said that "our cherished and long held college value of basic fairness is undermined when members of our community accuse other members of violating the college’s code of conduct without the benefit of all the facts."

