In Norway, New Model for Elsevier Agreement

By

Scott Jaschik
April 23, 2019
Elsevier is expected to announce today a deal with Norway's universities under which all the research they publish will be freely available to all, The Financial Times reported. Under the deal the consortium of Norwegian universities will pay Elsevier for the articles their faculty members publish instead of for subscriptions. The deal comes amid growing opposition -- most notably from the University of California system -- to high journal subscription prices.

