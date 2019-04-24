Print This

Charges Dropped Against Students Who Protested Border Agents

Elizabeth Redden
April 24, 2019
The Pima County Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against three University of Arizona students who protested the presence of U.S. border agents on campus and were charged by university police with interfering with the peaceful conduct of an educational institution, the Arizona Daily Star reported. One of the three students was also cited for threats and intimidation in connection to the March 19 incident, in which students called Border Patrol an “extension of the KKK” and chanted “murder patrol” as the agents left the modern languages building, where they had come to speak to a student-run club for criminal justice students.

The students said they'd received an outpouring of support from community members who called the county attorney's office to ask it to drop the charges. Callers also reportedly called on UA to stop efforts to “criminalize and silence students.” UA said in a statement that it is aware of the attorney’s office decision and is “moving forward with the dean of students’ process review of the incident per our policies.”

