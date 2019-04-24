Print This

Title

Prudential to Spend $180 Million on Education and Training

By

Paul Fain
April 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Prudential Financial announced on Tuesday that it will spend $180 million through 2025 on education and training for young people, ages 15 to 29, who lack access to education, training or regular jobs. The financial services company said it was making this investment in so-called opportunity youth to help prepare the future global work force.

“Businesses like ours have a role to play in ensuring that global economic progress benefits all members of tomorrow’s work force,” said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Questions the Admissions Scandals
Raise for Boards
A Wake-Up Call to Help Student Loan Borrowers
‘Religion in the University’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why We Disagree on OPMs
It Was Twenty Years Ago Today…
Engaging with Your Professional Organization
Thoughts on Warren’s Proposed Jubilee
3 Things That Can Go Wrong When Hosting a Campus Meeting
Understanding Social Facts

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of South Carolina criticized for presidential finalists who are all male

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

Study: Federal loans don't drive up medical and business school tuition

MIT and 8 other universities partner on shared digital credential infrastructure

Saudi Student Admitted to U.S. University Beheaded

Instructional teams challenge tradition by dividing teaching roles

Chapman University removes posters of 'The Birth of a Nation'

Another Small New England College on the Brink

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

Back to Top