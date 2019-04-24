Prudential to Spend $180 Million on Education and Training

Prudential Financial announced on Tuesday that it will spend $180 million through 2025 on education and training for young people, ages 15 to 29, who lack access to education, training or regular jobs. The financial services company said it was making this investment in so-called opportunity youth to help prepare the future global work force.

“Businesses like ours have a role to play in ensuring that global economic progress benefits all members of tomorrow’s work force,” said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO.