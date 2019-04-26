Print This

119 Students, 8 Faculty Quarantined at UCLA

Scott Jaschik
April 26, 2019
The University of California, Los Angeles, on Wednesday placed 119 students and eight faculty members in quarantine because they had been exposed to a student with measles. A statement released Thursday said that UCLA has "established proof of immunity for and released from quarantine 43 of those 119 students, and two of the eight faculty members."

