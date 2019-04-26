Print This

Arrest for Threats to Professor Who Defends Abortion Rights

Scott Jaschik
April 26, 2019
A Rhode Island man has been arrested for allegedly sending violent and threatening email messages to a professor who has been a supporter of abortion rights, ABC News reported. The professor has not been named. Authorities said that the man sent 28 messages over several hours. One of them said, "I will bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream."

