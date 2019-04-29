Print This

Title

101 Layoffs at Nova Southeastern

By

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2019
Comments
 
 

Nova Southeastern University on Friday announced 101 layoffs, mostly administrative staffers and middle managers, The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. The newspaper said that many of those losing their jobs were shocked. Enrollment declines were cited as the reason for the layoffs.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bringing the True Value of Higher Education
to the Forefront
Notes from the Underground
Work-Study Doesn’t Work

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Counting
The Write Way to Read
3 Questions for Professor Eugene Korsunskiy on Design Thinking
Are Today’s College Students More Psychologically Fragile Than in the Past?
Elizabeth Warren v. InStride: Two Different Paths for Higher Education
So, You’re Going to Graduate School

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Stanford moves to stop providing funds to its university press

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

Northwestern president reviews hundreds of applications a year

New College of Florida criticized over its approach to applicants with mental health issues

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

White nationalists disrupt professor's talk

Brigham Young Valedictorian Comes Out

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

Macron Seeks to Shut Down Elite French Institution

Back to Top