Brigham Young Valedictorian Comes Out

Brigham Young University -- part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- considers any "physical intimacy" between two people of the same sex to be a violation of its honor code and university rules.

So many were surprised when Matt Easton, one of the valedictorians at commencement ceremonies last week, used his speech to come out and to say he was “proud to be a gay son of God." He received loud applause. Brigham Young did not respond to a request for comment.