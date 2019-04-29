Print This

Florida Fires Student Affairs VP; Associate VP Quits

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2019
The University of Florida fired David Parrott, vice president for student affairs, last week, and the associate vice president for student affairs, Norbert Dunkel, resigned. The Gainesville Sun reported that the resignations appear related to an investigation into inappropriate use of university funds. The funds were not used to enrich the officials, but to allow student affairs to proceed with a construction project. Dunkel declined to comment, and Parrott did not respond to requests for comment.

