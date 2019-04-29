Print This

Title

Widely Cited Debt Statistic Was Wrong

By

Scott Jaschik
April 29, 2019
Comments
 
 

A widely cited statistic on student debt turns out to be incorrect.

A report by the Urban Institute attracted considerable attention when it found that 49 percent of education debt is held by those in the top quartile of income. Some saw the statistic as a sign of how widespread student debt is; others saw this as evidence that many with student debt can manage it. Urban Institute last week announced that the figure was incorrect and should have been 34 percent, with other quartiles showing larger shares of student debt.

The error was the result of a coding error and was discovered in discussions with a writer for Slate, who had cited the figure previously and who wrote about the correction.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bringing the True Value of Higher Education
to the Forefront
Notes from the Underground
Work-Study Doesn’t Work

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Counting
The Write Way to Read
3 Questions for Professor Eugene Korsunskiy on Design Thinking
Are Today’s College Students More Psychologically Fragile Than in the Past?
Elizabeth Warren v. InStride: Two Different Paths for Higher Education
So, You’re Going to Graduate School

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Stanford moves to stop providing funds to its university press

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

Northwestern president reviews hundreds of applications a year

New College of Florida criticized over its approach to applicants with mental health issues

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

White nationalists disrupt professor's talk

Florida Fires Student Affairs VP; Associate VP Quits

Brigham Young Valedictorian Comes Out

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

Back to Top