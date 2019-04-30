Print This

Student Government Rejects Churchill Club

Scott Jaschik
April 30, 2019
The student government at Trinity College in Connecticut has turned down a request from the Churchill Club for recognition as a student organization, The Hartford Courant reported. The club is affiliated with the Churchill Institute, which is "dedicated to the preservation, dissemination and extension of the Western moral and philosophical tradition." But many students and faculty members object to the institute because some of its leaders have called ethnic groups on campus "tribal enclaves."

