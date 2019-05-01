Title
New College Florida Agrees to Admissions Reforms
New College of Florida is facing criticism from on and off campus over policies to conduct extra reviews of applicants whose essays disclose disabilities -- psychological or otherwise -- even if those applicants would have been otherwise eligible for automatic admission. The college previously conducted a review that determined its policies were legal, but it is now conducting another review. In the interim, the college has agreed to student demands that it:
- Require those reviewing applications to have an annual review of their legal obligations, including those that relate to the Americans With Disabilities Act.
- Add at least one person to the admissions committee from the campus committee that provides advice to the college on diversity and inclusion.
- Improve the system for filing confidential complaints.
