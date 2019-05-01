Print This

Protest -- and White Supremacist -- at Arkansas Tech

Scott Jaschik
May 1, 2019
Scores of students and faculty members at Arkansas Tech University held a rally Tuesday to protest the university's recent decision to name a scholarship for a late professor many view as a Holocaust denier. The rally was peaceful, but many participants and others at the university were scared by an announcement that a white supremacist group planned to appear to endorse the university’s action to create the scholarship. In the end, only one white nationalist showed up.

