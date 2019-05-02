Colorado State Asks Students to Nix ‘Undie Run’

Colorado State University is urging students not to participate in an annual tradition before the end of the semester in which they dash around campus in their underwear, citing the potential for sexual misconduct and drug and alcohol use.

The Undie Run usually happens during the last week of classes before finals. This year, administrators wrote to parents about the unsanctioned event in an email with the subject line “CSU needs you to potentially have a conversation with your student(s),” The Denver Post reported.

“While this may sound like a harmless, fun tradition that allows students to blow off steam, we have significant and real concerns about it,” the email reads.

The Post reported that among those concerns are:

People showing up to take pictures or videos of participating students “for their personal use or to post online”

People showing up with drugs or alcohol

Participants climbing volleyball poles and diving into the crowd

Unwanted touching

After-parties where students remain in their underwear, creating a “tone that breeds harmful situations for our students.”

The university has spent $150,000 to repair property damage from the event, the newspaper reported.