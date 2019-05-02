Print This

Title

Colorado State Asks Students to Nix ‘Undie Run’

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
May 2, 2019
Comments
 
 

Colorado State University is urging students not to participate in an annual tradition before the end of the semester in which they dash around campus in their underwear, citing the potential for sexual misconduct and drug and alcohol use.

The Undie Run usually happens during the last week of classes before finals. This year, administrators wrote to parents about the unsanctioned event in an email with the subject line “CSU needs you to potentially have a conversation with your student(s),” The Denver Post reported.

“While this may sound like a harmless, fun tradition that allows students to blow off steam, we have significant and real concerns about it,” the email reads.

The Post reported that among those concerns are:

  • People showing up to take pictures or videos of participating students “for their personal use or to post online”
  • People showing up with drugs or alcohol
  • Participants climbing volleyball poles and diving into the crowd
  • Unwanted touching
  • After-parties where students remain in their underwear, creating a “tone that breeds harmful situations for our students.”

The university has spent $150,000 to repair property damage from the event, the newspaper reported.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Our Unsung and Life-Changing Colleagues
Rethinking Career and Technical Education
Showcasing Historically Black Colleges in ‘Homecoming’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Just This Week
Maybe Universities Shouldn't Be Putting Amazon Echos in Student Dorms
Is the Emphasis on Marginalization Flattening Diversity Work?
Telling your story of research discovery (opinion)
Higher Ed Risk and 'An Economist Walks into a Brothel'
Breadth of Quality vs. Concentrations of Excellence

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merge

Study: When it comes to research output, where Ph.D.s get hired matters more than where they trained

After sexual assault allegations, Swarthmore fraternities disband

2 Killed at UNC Charlotte Were Students

Executed Saudi student was allegedly convicted on basis of confession obtained under torture

Community college picks courses for students in bid to boost completion

Colorado State Asks Students to Nix ‘Undie Run’

Long Beach Abandons Prospector Pete Mascot

Study of student learning outcomes

Back to Top