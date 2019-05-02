Print This

Long Beach Abandons Prospector Pete Mascot

By

Scott Jaschik
May 2, 2019
California State University, Long Beach, is looking for a new mascot after deciding to abandon Prospector Pete, a symbol of the California gold rush seen at right in statue form. "As our diversity grew and more voices were heard, we came to know that the 1849 California gold rush was a time in history when the indigenous peoples of California endured subjugation, violence and threats of genocide. Today, the spirit of inclusivity is reflected in our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community. Today’s Beach is not connected to that era," said a statement from the university.

