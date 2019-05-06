Print This

Anger Over Cuts at Millsaps

Scott Jaschik
May 6, 2019
Millsaps College on Friday announced plans to eliminate several academic programs, sparking anger from students in those programs, 16 ABC News reported. The private college in Mississippi is eliminating majors in elementary education and teacher licensure while converting majors in religion, music and history to minors. Students in education programs said that the timing of the announcement was especially upsetting, as they have missed deadlines to transfer. College officials cited low enrollment and increased competition to explain the cuts.

