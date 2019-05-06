Print This

Title

Baylor Receives $100 Million Gift

By

Scott Jaschik
May 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Baylor University on Saturday announced a $100 million gift, the largest ever received by the university. The funds, from an anonymous donor, will be used in part as a matching challenge to other donors to endow academic initiatives.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Liberal Arts Under Pressure
Counterproductive Thinking
Service With a Smell

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Continuing Adventures of Free College
'Zoo Nebraska' and Small Colleges in Rural Areas
A Passion for Pedagogy
What Indian Elections Could Mean for Higher Ed
Adjuncts and Freelancers: Reading Signs of Eventual Destruction
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Brown University and others consider lessons of its open curriculum, now 50 years old

Doane U suspends library director over exhibit that included 1920s-era students in blackface

Washington State Legislature votes to restore affirmative action

Colorado State, citing potential sex assaults, tries to shut down Undie Run

The disadvantages and dangers of making cuts to the liberal arts (opinion)

‘Prolonged Institutional Failure’ at Harvard

The Continuing Adventures of Free College | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Updates on admission scandal, with $6.5 million parents identified and two more parents pleading gui

New reports cover a range of admissions issues

Back to Top