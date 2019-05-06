Print This

Commencement Speaker Withdraws at USC Law

Scott Jaschik
May 6, 2019
Jeh Johnson, secretary of homeland security under President Obama, has withdrawn as the speaker for the law school graduation at the University of Southern California. Some students and faculty members spoke out against the choice of Johnson, noting their disagreements with his policies about immigrants.

Dean Andrew T. Guzman announced the withdrawal in an email message to students and faculty members. "I informed Secretary Johnson that some faculty and students have raised concerns about the immigration policies of the Obama administration and, therefore, about having him as our commencement speaker. Secretary Johnson shared with me that he believes that graduations should be free of tension and political controversy and for this reason has decided not to speak," said the email.

