Protest Over Police Force Escalates at Hopkins

Scott Jaschik
May 6, 2019
Students at Johns Hopkins University who have occupied parts of a campus building for several weeks are intensifying their takeover, and the university says that they are preventing others from using the building and creating health risks. The protest is over plans by Hopkins to start a private police force, an idea that many students and faculty oppose. A letter from Ronald Daniels, president of Hopkins, outlining his concerns about the protest may be found here. In a Baltimore Sun article, students said the letter is deceptive.

