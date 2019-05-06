Print This

University Will Pay Sculptor to Move Anti-Trump Art

Scott Jaschik
May 6, 2019
Cleveland State University has agreed to pay Billie Lawless $50,000 to move a large sculpture he created off the campus. The work, "The Politician: A Toy," was created more than a decade ago and was not in reference to Donald Trump or any particular figure. But after Trump became president, Lawless added a banner that refers both the president's proposed border wall and one of his past statements. The banner says, "Build a Wall of Pussie." Since the banner went up, the university and artist have fought over covering it up and the future of the statue, with Lawless saying his First Amendment rights were being violated. But both sides endorsed the resolution of the dispute. An image of the sculpture is below.

