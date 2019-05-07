Northeastern's B-School Partners With For-Profit

Northeastern University's business school is partnering with Adtalem Global Education, the former DeVry Education Group. Through the new alliance, Adtalem and the D'Amore-McKim School of Business "will bring new products and services to the marketplace, leveraging subject matter expertise and content from Northeastern, and global distribution channels and financial services education and certification expertise from Adtalem," according to a news release from Adtalem.

The first offering from the two entities will be a certificate-bearing online course on AI for financial services. The course includes self-pacing options and is designed to be completed in eight to 10 hours over two to four weeks. It will be customizable for corporate clients.

Adtalem said it plans to expand the partnership.

“The artificial intelligence for financial services course is a unique professional education offering in the U.S. market,” Lisa Wardell, Adtalem's president and CEO, said in a written statement. “We are pleased to partner with Northeastern University as a major thought leader consistently at the forefront of AI, and to expand this partnership into other academic areas and industries.”