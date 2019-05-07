Print This

Tweet From the Past Comes Back to Haunt USC

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2019
A 2018 tweet from the women's rowing team at the University of Southern California has taken on new meaning and led to much mockery in light of the admissions scandal. The tweet, seeking recruits, would have been an invitation to try out for the team and win a spot. But that meaning is no longer clear amid reports that some paid lots of money to get their daughters' names on the list of recruited athletes for the team. (In those cases, the daughters never even tried out.)

