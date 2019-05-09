7 Johns Hopkins Protesters Arrested

Seven people who participated in a lockdown of the main Johns Hopkins University administrative building were arrested Wednesday.

Since April, students, alumni and others have been protesting the creation of a private, armed police force for the Baltimore campus, as well as the university’s contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But in May, activists overtook Garland Hall, chaining shut the doors and forcing officials to close the building.

Baltimore police arrested the protesters -- five of whom are students -- Wednesday, The Baltimore Sun reported. Five were arrested for trespassing, and the other two were charged with impeding vehicle traffic. The Baltimore state’s attorney’s office said it will not prosecute those who were arrested, according to the Sun.