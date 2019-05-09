Academic Progress For Division I Athletes Stays Steady

Division I college athletes continue to perform well academically, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association's measure.

The NCAA’s four-year Academic Progress Rate, ending in the 2017-18 season, held steady at 983, the highest ever recorded, the association announced Wednesday.

The rates for Division I football (964) and men’s and women’s basketball (967 and 982, respectively) remained unchanged, while the rate for baseball increased by one point to 976.

“We are proud of the continued high level of academic success Division I student athletes achieve,” Mark Emmert, NCAA president, said in a statement. “We are seeing some flattening of the rates, which is not unusual given the large amount of data over a long period of time. But we will continue to focus on academic achievement and graduation as the ultimate goal for college athletes.”