Print This

Title

HBCUs Latest Salvo in Feud With Regional Accreditor

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 10, 2019
Comments
 
 

The United Negro College Fund released a white paper Thursday that details grievances of historically black colleges with their primary regional accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on the States.

The paper argues that there is too much uncertainty in the SACS peer-review process, that the process lacks transparency, that the accreditor has failed to evaluate its own standards and that its standards do not reflect the diversity or mission of colleges.

The paper is the latest criticism offered of the accreditor by HBCUs since a war of words in March. UNCF president David Lomax called in a speech for Congress to scrutinize the practices of regional accreditors and complained about discrimination against historically black colleges. In a letter responding to the speech, SACS president Belle Wheelan dismissed the allegations and said the vast majority of HBCUs maintained compliance with the accreditor’s standards.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

This Long Conversation
Why Every University Needs an Africa Strategy
The Wrong Response to a Tragedy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bribery 101
When Inclusion Just Makes Life Easier
Promises, Promises
5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel
Internationalization of Higher Education in the New Political Climate
Overextended and Overcommitted

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

NACUBO report shows tuition-discounting trend continuing unabated

Harvard revokes emeritus status and retirement privileges from professor who harassed women for deca

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

Technology can help address accessibility challenges, but many say it's an incomplete solution

How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That

Technical college in Kansas pays for students to relocate and study aviation maintenance

5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel | Technology and Learning

Colleges announce commencement speakers

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Back to Top