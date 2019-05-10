Print This

Stratford University to Close 3 Campuses

By

Paul Fain
May 10, 2019
Comments
 
 

Stratford University, a small for-profit institution, this week said it would close three campuses in and around Virginia Beach, Va., according to a report from WAVY.com. Administrators from Stratford told the news station that the campuses are no longer viable. And the university said it is focusing on international and online programs.

The 555 students affected by the closures will be able to finish their degree programs online or by attending another campus, according to the university.

