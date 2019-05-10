Print This

Students With Debt Value High-Paying Jobs Over Satisfaction

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
May 10, 2019
Researchers have found that individuals with higher amounts of student debt tend to take jobs that pay more but they enjoy less.

In their report, Mi Luo, an assistant professor of economics at Emory University, and Simon Mongey, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago, analyzed the amount of students’ debt and their job satisfaction.

They discovered that for every $10,000 added to students’ debt, students would seek about $2,100 more in their base pay one year after graduation.

The professors’ research was published in conjunction with the National Bureau of Economic Research.

