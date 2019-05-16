Print This

Bill Bars Visas for Students, Scholars With Chinese Military Ties

By

Elizabeth Redden
May 16, 2019
Legislation introduced by congressional Republicans Tuesday would bar students and scholars with ties to the Chinese military from receiving student or research visas to come to the U.S., Reuters reported. The bill would require the U.S. government to create a list of scientific and engineering institutions affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army. Individuals employed by or sponsored by these institutions would be barred from receiving visas. The bill comes amid increasing concerns in Congress and national security agencies about efforts by China to steal U.S. research and technology.

