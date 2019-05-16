Print This

Title

Liberty U vs. Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary

By

Scott Jaschik
May 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, is embroiled in a fight with an unlikely foe -- the Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary. The seminary recently removed a set of stained glass windows that honored various people associated with the seminary's push toward more conservative stances on various issues. One of those people was Jerry Falwell Sr. Another (and seen as the reason for the removal) was Paige Patterson, former president of the seminary. Patterson stepped down last year and was then removed from his new position as president emeritus amid criticism over how he handled sexual assault allegations reported to him at a previous institution and comments he has made that are widely seen as sexist.

The windows now have a new home, at Liberty University. Baptist News quoted Falwell as criticizing the removal of the windows. “Well, now both of those windows have been removed by the new regime,” Falwell said. “I guess Southern Baptists have their own deep state.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Importance of Cultivating Curiosity
The Untapped Potential of Making and Makerspaces
The Need for a Recovery of the Humanities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Conversation with EdX's Nina Huntemann
I Needed That
Framework for plotting the future of your online program
Public Higher Ed Funding and Learning Innovation
Putting on the Brakes This Summer
The Right Model(s) for Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Gordon College eliminates 36 positions, announces cuts to many liberal arts majors

Georgetown kicks out two students in admission scandal; one student sues university

Gates and state-college group co-chair postsecondary value commission

Webster University is looking into how it handled harassment complaint against a game design instruc

Liberty U vs. Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary

Practical advice for faculty members considering joining the administration (opinion)

Historian at U Minnesota 'celebrates' tenure with critiques of governing board's recent actions in r

Trump to Announce Immigration Plan

Colleges should encourage students to be intellectually curious in their job searches (opinion)

Back to Top