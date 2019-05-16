Liberty U vs. Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary

Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, is embroiled in a fight with an unlikely foe -- the Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary. The seminary recently removed a set of stained glass windows that honored various people associated with the seminary's push toward more conservative stances on various issues. One of those people was Jerry Falwell Sr. Another (and seen as the reason for the removal) was Paige Patterson, former president of the seminary. Patterson stepped down last year and was then removed from his new position as president emeritus amid criticism over how he handled sexual assault allegations reported to him at a previous institution and comments he has made that are widely seen as sexist.

The windows now have a new home, at Liberty University. Baptist News quoted Falwell as criticizing the removal of the windows. “Well, now both of those windows have been removed by the new regime,” Falwell said. “I guess Southern Baptists have their own deep state.”