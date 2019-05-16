Trump to Announce Immigration Plan

President Trump is expected to announce today an immigration plan that would reduce family-based immigration in favor of employment-based skilled immigration, National Public Radio reported. The total number of green cards issued would not change under the plan, but the share of immigrants coming to the U.S. through skill-based versus family-based pathways would change. Currently, about 12 percent of immigrants come through skill-based immigration, 66 percent come through ties to family members and 22 percent come as asylum seekers. Trump seeks to change that proportion to 57 percent skill based, 33 percent family based and 10 percent humanitarian.

Democrats have not been consulted on the plan, and it is unlikely it will pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives or the Senate, where Republicans do not have a filibuster-proof majority. Trump’s plan does not address issues facing Dreamers, young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children, including many current college students.