Print This

Title

After Rejection, Pro-Israel Group at Williams Recognized

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
May 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

After the student government at Williams College rejected a pro-Israel group, apparently for not agreeing with the organization's politics, the institution has allowed it to affiliate.

Earlier this month the Williams College Council turned down the Williams Initiative for Israel, known as WIFI. The decision drew criticism from the college president as well as outside groups.

But university policies state that students can form a registered student organization by a vote outside the council, according to spokesman Greg Shook. A committee of administrators and council members can also vote to allow affiliation.

This committee approved WIFI’s request Tuesday, Shook said.

“This experience has pointed to the value of a discussion with Williams students about student governance,” Shook told the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a civil liberties watchdog group in academe. “As we move forward, we will continue to support students in thinking about the kind of governance they want and deserve. In addition, we will be working alongside the current council to identify best practices relative to bylaw creation and support, managing meetings effectively, and any other structural issues that will be helpful for good student governance.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In the Valley of the Shadow of Galt
The Importance of Cultivating Curiosity
The Untapped Potential of Making and Makerspaces

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Choosing Humanity Over Compliance
Scenes From Graduation Week
Life Outside the Lab
Reading 'Coders' to Decode Higher Ed IT
An Epic Update on Collegiate Esports
What’s So Special About That Purple Cow, Anyway?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

Governing board at University of Mississippi debates professor's tweets

Report on Demise of a Public-Private Partnership

How to increase your chances of getting your work published in a scholarly journal (opinion)

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Essay on how 'Big Bang Theory' shapes the way the public views higher education

Historian at U Minnesota 'celebrates' tenure with critiques of governing board's recent actions in r

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Back to Top