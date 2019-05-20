Print This

Title

Compilation on Student Success for Life

By

Scott Jaschik
May 20, 2019
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Student Success for Life: How Colleges Prepare Graduates for Careers." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, June 20, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In the Valley of the Shadow of Galt
The Importance of Cultivating Curiosity
The Untapped Potential of Making and Makerspaces

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Best Laid Plans...
The Compartmentalized Life
Leaving Las Vegas
Walking Toward the Cliff
Choosing Humanity Over Compliance
Scenes From Graduation Week

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Fighting gender bias in student evaluations of teaching, and tenure's effect on instruction

Former Ohio State doctor abused nearly 200 young men with no consequences for decades

Morehouse commencement speaker promises to repay debt of all graduates

Dozens Walk Out on Pence Commencement Speech

Numerous questions point to flaws in the new adversity score on the SAT (opinion)

Outrage Over College Republican Statement on Alabama Law

Georgetown kicks out two students in admission scandal; one student sues university

Woman who was at center of an earlier admissions scandal reflects on current one

Were Students Coached to Claim Minority Status?

Back to Top