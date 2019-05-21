Print This

Duke Will Settle No-Poaching Suit for $54.5M

Scott Jaschik
May 21, 2019
Duke University has agreed to pay $54.5 million to settle an antitrust suit charging that it agreed with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill not to raid faculty members in some medical fields at the two institutions, The Wall Street Journal reported. UNC settled the suit last year. Duke officials said that the university was settling only to avoid the costs and inconvenience of litigation.

