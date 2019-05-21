U of Mount Union Ends Methodist Affiliation

The University of Mount Union, in Ohio, has ended its affiliation with the United Methodist Church, citing the decision of the General Conference of the United Methodist Church in February to strengthen the church’s prohibitions on performing same-sex marriages and ordaining gay and lesbian clergy, over the opposition of Methodist colleges and universities in the U.S. That decision "is at odds with the university’s historical and current commitments to welcome and support all people who wish to participate in our programs," said a statement issued by Mount Union after its board voted to end the affiliation. The university will continue to offer services for Methodist students and those of other faiths.

Last month, the board of Baldwin Wallace University also ended its Methodist affiliation.